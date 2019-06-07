In short
Two years after the ban of comprehensive sexuality education in schools, the Ministry of Education launched a sexuality framework to guide the teaching of sexual reproductive health issues in schools. But, a year later different groups still disagree on what should or shouldn't be taught. Others worry that this puts a country at risk of being a dumping ground for disastrous sexual literature for young people.
Sexuality Education Still Eludes Uganda as Church, Gov't Differ
7 Jun 2019
