Sexually Abused Girls, Women Get Legal Assistance

In short
In the campaign for eliminating Violence Against Women and Girls, Sylvia Namubiru, Executive Director of LASPNET told journalists on Friday that females who are sexually harassed in different districts will be immediately assisted in seeking justice by lawyers, paralegals and law students who will be manning call centers established.
Sexually Abused Girls, Women Get Legal Assistance5 Dec 2020, 15:07 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Human rights Updates
Tagged with: Gender Based Violence Cases LASPNET
