SFC Commander Seeks Increase in Soldiers Hazardous Allowance

Maj Gen James Birungi wants all soldiers who engage in marine activities to be given a hazardous allowance to enable them to have resources that would cater for their lives away from the general medical offers given by the institution of the UPDF.
SFC Commander Seeks Increase in Soldiers Hazardous Allowance21 Aug 2019, 08:14 Comments 82 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Misc Report
