Lubulwa Henry
08:16

SFC Commander Seeks Increase in Soldiers Hazardous Allowance

21 Aug 2019, 08:14 Comments 82 Views Entebbe, Uganda Security Misc Report
Marine officers on a rescue mission recently

In short
Maj Gen James Birungi wants all soldiers who engage in marine activities to be given a hazardous allowance to enable them to have resources that would cater for their lives away from the general medical offers given by the institution of the UPDF.

 

