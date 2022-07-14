Wambuzi Reacheal
SFC Officer Survives Lynching in Namayingo

14 Jul 2022, 07:08 Comments 162 Views Namayingo, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Rowdy residents beat up Wekesa mercilessly prompting police to intervene and save his life and rushed the soldier to Buyinjja health center IV for treatment. Wekesa's sister-in-law, who declined to be named, told URN that she decided to leave her marital home because of domestic violence.

 

