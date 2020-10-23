Kimbowa Ivan
SFC Soldier Arrested in Mukono for Illegal Possession of Gun

23 Oct 2020, 12:39 Comments 64 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Crime Report
LDU officers taking Chemutai to the army detach.

Chemutayi who is attached to the UPDF Tactical Training Center in Ruhengere, Kiruhura District was arrested after he knocked a Boda Boda rider in Mukono Central town on Thursday.

 

