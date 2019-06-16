In short

The SFC Spokesperson, Major Jimmy Omara and Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire dismiss claims that Bajjo was kidnapped by security operatives under their respective units. “I am not aware,” Brig Karemire simply replied to Uganda Radio Network (URN) via a telephone call.erson, Major Jimmy Omara and UPDF mouthpiece Brigadier Richard Karemire all dismissed claims that Bajjo was kidnapped by security operatives under their respective unit