SFC, UPDF Deny Kidnapping Music Promoter Bajjo

16 Jun 2019, 16:35 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

The SFC Spokesperson, Major Jimmy Omara and Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Brigadier Richard Karemire dismiss claims that Bajjo was kidnapped by security operatives under their respective units. “I am not aware,” Brig Karemire simply replied to Uganda Radio Network (URN) via a telephone call.erson, Major Jimmy Omara and UPDF mouthpiece Brigadier Richard Karemire all dismissed claims that Bajjo was kidnapped by security operatives under their respective unit

 

