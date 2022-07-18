In short
Joyce Bagala, the Shadow Minister for information told journalists in a media briefing at parliament Monday that they do not have details of the charges against the legislator. She, however, noted that the Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa has already taken up the matter.
Shadow Cabinet Condemns Kabuye's Detention Without Trial
18 Jul 2022
