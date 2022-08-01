Shall the Proposed Transport Ordinance Improve Boda Boda Operations in Kampala?

In short

On top of getting a license, the operator is required to register with KCCA by applying in writing to the Authority. An applicant should provide their name, physical and postal address, National ID, letter of recommendation from the LC 1 of their area of residence, copy of the Boda-Boda registration book, copy of the rider's riding permit, location of the stage to operate from and also pay registration fees as shall be determined by KCCA.