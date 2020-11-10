In short
Residents have named the disease as ‘’Woro Peke’’ meaning ‘’no respect’’ because once the itching starts, a person just scratches the itchy parts even in public. More than one hundred cases have been reported at Oroko Health Centre II, and a team has been dispatched from the Gulu District Health Office to collect samples from the affected persons for laboratory investigation
"Shameless" Skin Disease Attacks Palaro Sub County
