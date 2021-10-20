Christopher Kisekka
Shape Up or Ship Out: Authorities Advise Teachers as New Changes Take Effect

20 Oct 2021
According to the new policy, all nursery and primary school teachers will be mandated to have degrees

In short
Jonathan Kamwana, the commissioner in charge of teacher education and development, says the move has begun with the phasing out of Grade III and V teacher training at primary teacher’s colleges and national teacher’s colleges respectively.

 

