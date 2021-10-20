In short
Jonathan Kamwana, the commissioner in charge of teacher education and development, says the move has begun with the phasing out of Grade III and V teacher training at primary teacher’s colleges and national teacher’s colleges respectively.
Shape Up or Ship Out: Authorities Advise Teachers as New Changes Take Effect
20 Oct 2021
According to the new policy, all nursery and primary school teachers will be mandated to have degrees
