In short
The World Bank says that any new adverse development could further push the global economy into recession. this includes higher-than-expected inflation rates, abrupt rises in interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, or escalating geopolitical tensions.
Sharp, Long-Lasting Slowdown to Hit Developing Countries Hard -World Bank
