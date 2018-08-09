Sheema North Seat Declared Vacant

In short
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday directed the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige to declare the seat of Sheema North vacant so that a by-election can be held.
Sheema North Seat Declared Vacant9 Aug 2018, 17:08 Comments 217 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: sheema north seat vacant speaker of parliament rebecca kadaga minister ellioda tumwesigye sworn in sheema municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.