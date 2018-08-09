Olive Nakatudde
Sheema North Seat Declared Vacant

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday directed the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige to declare the seat of Sheema North vacant so that a by-election can be held.

 

