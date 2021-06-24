Sheema School Directors Arrested for Refusing to Close School Since Lockdown

In short
Tumusiime said that since Sunday 6th June 2021when the president ordered the closure of schools for 42 days, Sheema preparatory school has never closed but kept normal teaching, disregarding the presidential directives.
Sheema School Directors Arrested for Refusing to Close School Since Lockdown24 Jun 2021, 11:53 Comments 64 Views Kabwohe, Western Region, Uganda Health Education Updates
