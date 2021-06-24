Joseph Tweheyo
11:57

Sheema School Directors Arrested for Refusing to Close School Since Lockdown

24 Jun 2021, 11:53 Comments 64 Views Kabwohe, Western Region, Uganda Health Education Updates

In short
Tumusiime said that since Sunday 6th June 2021when the president ordered the closure of schools for 42 days, Sheema preparatory school has never closed but kept normal teaching, disregarding the presidential directives.

 

Tagged with: Teachers found conducting classes arrested
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.