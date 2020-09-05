In short
Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sheema South is accusing Prof. Mushemeza of intimidating his agents and forcing them to leave the polling stations before voting was ended. He now wants results from seven polling stations delayed until his petition is disposed of.
Sheema South Aspirants Accuse District NRM Registrar of Altering Results
