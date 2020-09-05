EDSON KINENE
16:38

Sheema South Aspirants Accuse District NRM Registrar of Altering Results

5 Sep 2020, 16:32 Comments 118 Views Election Politics Updates
Cntestant in a protest

Cntestant in a protest

In short
Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Sheema South is accusing Prof. Mushemeza of intimidating his agents and forcing them to leave the polling stations before voting was ended. He now wants results from seven polling stations delayed until his petition is disposed of.

 

Tagged with: NRM party Primaries
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement -  NRM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.