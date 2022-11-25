In short
Sheik Balinda, the Imam of Madina Faizan in Lira City was in October appointed to lead the Lango Muslim Community after they defected to the Kibuli faction under the leadership of Sheikh Shaban Galabuzi, the Supreme Mufti.
Sheik Balinda Appointed Assistant Supreme Kadhi Lango Muslim District
25 Nov 2022
Mentioned: Greater Lango Muslim District
