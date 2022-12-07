In short
Addressing journalists at Nakasero mosque Tuesday, Sheikh Mwanje recollected his arrest and said that what happened was the making of God who tests His believers. He narrated how he was taken to a “certain” destination and that when they found that he had nothing to do with the reason for, which they had taken him, they let him go.
Sheikh Mwanje Silent About Reasons For His Arrest Top story7 Dec 2022, 07:15 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Politics Report
Sheikh Yahaya Ramadhan Mwanje and Siraje Kifampa during an earlier press conference at Nakasero Mosque
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.