Kukunda Judith
20:24

Sheikhs Petition Court Challenging Mubaje's Stay in Office

13 Jul 2022, 20:22 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Mufti of Uganda His Eminence Shiekh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje

The Mufti of Uganda His Eminence Shiekh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje

In short
Mubaje was sued before the Civil Division of the High Court alongside the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and its Secretary General Shiekh Ramadhan Mugalu, Acting Chairperson Hajji Abdul Nadduli and the Chairperson of the UMSC Constitutional Review Commission Prof Edrissa Serugo Kasenene.

 

Tagged with: Sheikh Muhammed Irumba , Sheikh Ahmadah Barongo and Sheikh Rusukya Sufian UMSC sheikh mubaje

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.