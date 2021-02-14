Shock as Kalungu Man, 47, is Murdered and his Face Peeled Off

In short
The deceased identified as Joseph Ssentongo was last seen last night in a local bar at around 9pm where he had gone to drink with friends but he did not return home the whole night.
Shock as Kalungu Man, 47, is Murdered and his Face Peeled Off14 Feb 2021, 13:19 Comments 182 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Crime Security Updates
