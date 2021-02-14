Davis Buyondo
13:23

Shock as Kalungu Man, 47, is Murdered and his Face Peeled Off

14 Feb 2021, 13:19 Comments 182 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Crime Security Updates

In short
The deceased identified as Joseph Ssentongo was last seen last night in a local bar at around 9pm where he had gone to drink with friends but he did not return home the whole night.

 

Tagged with: Gruesome ritual murder Kalungu man's face peeled off Killers also take other body parts

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.