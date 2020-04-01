Alex Otto
Shock as Security Gets More Money for Corona Virus Fight Top story

1 Apr 2020, 07:36 Comments 248 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
A hand sanitizer and warning on coronavirus at Ugandas Foreign Affairs Ministry

In short
Although the Finance Ministry is seeking Shillings 284 billion to mitigate the corona virus pandemic impact, Shillings 81 billion is going to security while Shillings 62 billion will be channeled to the Health sector, which is at the forefront of combating corona virus.

 

