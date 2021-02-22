Shortage of funds hamper River Nile Investment Projects

In short
The concern is one of the highlights as countries in the Nile Basin celebrated the annual Nile held on 22nd February.
Shortage of funds hamper River Nile Investment Projects22 Feb 2021, 19:14 Comments 168 Views Business and finance Environment Updates
Rusumo River hydro power project will soon generate power to be shared among Rwanda, Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania
In short
Tagged with: Rusumo falls power food and water security nile cooperative framework cfa transboundary water resources wetlands in Nile rive
Mentioned: NBI nile basin initiative nile council of ministers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.