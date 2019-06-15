In short
Dr. Stephen Ssebude, the Kanungu District Health Officer, says despite the shortage of Health Workers to carry out surveillance at some entry points, they are sensitizing the public to avoid hand shaking, embrace hand washing with soap and report any suspected case to health authorities.
Shortage of Health Workers Hampers Ebola Surveillance in Kanungu Top story15 Jun 2019, 13:42 Comments 177 Views Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.