Shortage of Health Workers Hampers Ebola Surveillance in Kanungu Top story

An Ebola awareness message poster at Kihihi Health Centre IV

Dr. Stephen Ssebude, the Kanungu District Health Officer, says despite the shortage of Health Workers to carry out surveillance at some entry points, they are sensitizing the public to avoid hand shaking, embrace hand washing with soap and report any suspected case to health authorities.

 

