Shortage of HIV Test Kits Hits Arua City

5 Dec 2022, 16:23 Comments 79 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
HIV Testing kit

Jimmy Itedra, the In Charge of Ayivuni health center III in the Ayivu division, explains that they ran out of stock of the HIV testing kits a month ago. He says that the shortage of kits is threatening efforts by the city to achieve the 95-95-95 targets of ending HIV by 2030.

 

