Julius Ocungi
19:20

Shortage of Medical Supplies Cripple Health Services At Kitgum Hospital

19 Aug 2020, 19:13 Comments 109 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
Patients and their attendants at Kitgum General Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Patients and their attendants at Kitgum General Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
Bezy Omoya, the Kitgum General Hospital Senior Administrator, says that they recently received fewer supplies of drugs and medical gears, compared to what they had requested for.

 

Tagged with: Bezy Omoya, Kitgum General Hospital Senior Administrator Dr Alex Olwedo, the Kitgum District Health Officer [DHO] drugs medical supplies
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Medical Store [NMS]

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.