Shortage of Medical Supplies Cripples Services at Kilembe Hospital

11 Nov 2022, 11:52 Comments 217 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
Patients say they are being turned away and referred to other health centers in town for medical examination and treatment due to a lack of essential medical equipment and drugs.

 

