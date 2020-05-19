In short
In the districts of Pallisa, Bududa, Busia, and Mbale, a number of parents say that it is overwhelming for the government to task parents who are struggling to get food to purchase or even photocopying the learning materials. They add that the interventions are impractical in an area that does not have a constant power supply, and where people can hardly afford to sustain power bills, smartphones and internet data.
Shortage of Study Materials, Low Radio Coverage Thwart Education Response Plan
19 May 2020
Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda
