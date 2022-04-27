Shortage of Work Place Inspectors Hindering Enforcement of Labour laws

In short
The Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2006 provides for the appointment of inspectors who are mandated to inspect workplaces at any time day or night and make inquiries regarding compliance with the registration of the workplace and safety measures in place to protect workers.
Shortage of Work Place Inspectors Hindering Enforcement of Labour laws27 Apr 2022, 19:04 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.