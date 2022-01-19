Shot Traffic officer in Intensive Care Unit after Losing Leg

In short
Mukebezi was reportedly shot after a UPDF officer attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence -CMI headquarters in Mbuya on Saturday as he attempted to tow a military vehicle registration number H4DF 1391 that had veered off the road and rammed into a signpost at Kobil Petrol Station along Kiwatule Road.
Shot Traffic officer in Intensive Care Unit after Losing Leg19 Jan 2022, 20:02 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Solomon Sserwany, MP Bukooli Central who represented the Deputy speaker of Parliament Anita Amongi,speaking to journalists outside the hospital
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.