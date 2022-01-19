Mugisha James
20:09

Shot Traffic officer in Intensive Care Unit after Losing Leg

19 Jan 2022, 20:02 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Solomon Sserwany, MP Bukooli Central who represented the Deputy speaker of Parliament Anita Amongi,speaking to journalists outside the hospital

In short
Mukebezi was reportedly shot after a UPDF officer attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence -CMI headquarters in Mbuya on Saturday as he attempted to tow a military vehicle registration number H4DF 1391 that had veered off the road and rammed into a signpost at Kobil Petrol Station along Kiwatule Road.

 

