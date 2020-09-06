In short
Opposition politicians are worried over the declining trend in respect for freedom of expression, police brutality, the narrowing civic and political space. They also raised concerns about the increasing commercialization of elections.
Shrinking Political Space Worries Opposition Politicians Ahead of 2021 Elections
Tagged with: 2021 elections Police brutality Political freedom Uganda Police Force civil and political rights multi party democracy multiparty politics uganda electoral commission
