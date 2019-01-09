Candia Stephen
UGX 78M Model Community Policing Center Collapses

The over UGX 78 million regional community policing center for West Nile that has collapsed at Oli division HQRs in Arua Municipality. Candia Stephen

Micah Avubieng, the Community Liaison Officer at Arua Central Police Station, says the construction was executed by a team of officers from Police headquarters led by Anatoli Muletera, the Assistant Commissioner Community Affairs Uganda Police Force.

 

