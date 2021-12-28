Shs470M Collected In Christmas Traffic Penalties, 1557 Pedestrians Arrested

In short
At least Shillings 474 million was collected through traffic fines during Christmas according to statistics compiled by the directorate of traffic and road safety. In total, 5,720 cars and motorcycles were impounded and owners had to pay the penalties before getting them back.
Shs470M Collected In Christmas Traffic Penalties, 1557 Pedestrians Arrested28 Dec 2021 Kampala, Uganda
