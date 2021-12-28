Kato Joseph
Shs470M Collected In Christmas Traffic Penalties, 1557 Pedestrians Arrested

28 Dec 2021, 11:59 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Nampiima- Traffic PRO

At least Shillings 474 million was collected through traffic fines during Christmas according to statistics compiled by the directorate of traffic and road safety. In total, 5,720 cars and motorcycles were impounded and owners had to pay the penalties before getting them back.

 

