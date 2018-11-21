Kukunda Judith
07:23

Shumuk Director Mukesh Out on Bail Top story

21 Nov 2018, 06:58 Comments 128 Views Court Report
The Executive Director Shumuk Investiment Limited , Mukesh Shukla Appearing at Buganda Road Court Kukunda Judith

The Executive Director Shumuk Investiment Limited , Mukesh Shukla Appearing at Buganda Road Court Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
He was released shortly after being charged with 13 counts relating to forgery, uttering a false document and conspiracy to commit a felony. Mukesh pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying he isnt a criminal.

 

