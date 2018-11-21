In short
He was released shortly after being charged with 13 counts relating to forgery, uttering a false document and conspiracy to commit a felony. Mukesh pleaded not guilty to the charges, saying he isnt a criminal.
Shumuk Director Mukesh Out on Bail Top story21 Nov 2018, 06:58 Comments 128 Views Court Report
The Executive Director Shumuk Investiment Limited , Mukesh Shukla Appearing at Buganda Road Court
