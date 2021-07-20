Sick Girl Sleeps in the Open for Three Weeks at Mukono General Hospital

In short
The Facility Acting Administrator Fred Wademe says they are currently stuck with the girl and she requires tight supervision given her health condition that involves uncontrolled defecation and urinating causing inconvenience to other clients in the female ward.
Sick Girl Sleeps in the Open for Three Weeks at Mukono General Hospital20 Jul 2021, 15:40 Comments 61 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Human rights Security Editorial
