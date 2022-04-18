Sickle Cell, Malnutrition Chocking Omoro, Pader, Oyam, Lira and Gulu Districts

In short
Gloria Anena, a Senior Clinical Officer and administrator at Omoro Health Centre IV says 30% of the 200,000 children that are quarterly brought to the facility for treatment are suffering from sickle cell disease while 50% have some level of malnourishment.
Sickle Cell, Malnutrition Chocking Omoro, Pader, Oyam, Lira and Gulu Districts18 Apr 2022, 11:45 Comments 240 Views Omoro, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
