In short
Hydroxyurea, a myelosuppressive agent, is the only effective drug proven to reduce the frequency of painful episodes and the need for blood transfusions, among persons living with sickle cell disease, a severe genetic blood disorder, which affects individuals who inherit genes that code for abnormal haemoglobin from both of their parents.
Sickle Cell Patients Cry Out as 'Magic' Drug Remains Scarce
