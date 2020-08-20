Sicklers Struggle to Afford New Pain Relieving Treatment

In short
Dr. Daniel Muyanja who heads the clinical department at the research center says the machine removes 70% of blood cells of a sickler replacing it with one of a healthy donor. This procedure that saves a patient from chronic transfusion can be done one to three times a year, he says.
Sicklers Struggle to Afford New Pain Relieving Treatment20 Aug 2020, 14:18 Comments 114 Views Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: New sickle cell treatment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.