Jesse Johnson James
08:02

Sign Language Experts in Gulu Sensitizing the Deaf on Covid-19

1 May 2020, 07:55 Comments 120 Views Health Misc Northern Updates
A sign language interpreter talking to deaf boy

A sign language interpreter talking to deaf boy

In short
Charles Arum, one of the sign language interpreters revealed that they move with health workers in the district who speak about the pandemic, preventive measures and its impact as they interpret it to the disabled.

 

Tagged with: covid -19 gulu district covid -19 taskforce sign language interpreters sign language interpreters sensitizing the deaf in gulu
Mentioned: gulu district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.