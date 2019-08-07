In short
The health workers say that because of the communication gap between them and persons with disabilities, they are sometimes left with no choice but to let the clients in this category go unattended to.
Sign Language Ignorance Affecting Access to Family Planning for PWDs
7 Aug 2019
In short
Tagged with: contraceptives for PWDs
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
