In short
Josphine Nasirumbi, the head teacher Sikuda primary school, says the situation at the school is alarming. She says their classes are disrupted whenever forcing all pupils to converge in the P.7 class.
Sikuda Primary School in Sorry State Top story24 Sep 2019, 14:02 Comments 121 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Local government Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: primary school
Mentioned: Angajjo Namwamba Fred Bwire Sikuda deputy head teacher
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.