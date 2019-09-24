Ayubu Kirinya
Sikuda Primary School in Sorry State Top story

24 Sep 2019, 14:02 Comments 121 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Local government Misc Updates
Part of the structure which windows demolished by heavy rain

In short
Josphine Nasirumbi, the head teacher Sikuda primary school, says the situation at the school is alarming. She says their classes are disrupted whenever forcing all pupils to converge in the P.7 class.

 

