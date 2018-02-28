In short
The Silverbacks who are drawn in Group B alongside Rwanda, Nigeria and Mali, stand in the second position after Nigeria. Uganda stopped Rwanda, but lost to Nigeria and Mali in the games played from 25th to 27th February in Mali. They are, however, in the second position due to point differences.
Silverbacks Eye FIBA World Cup Spot
