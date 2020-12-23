In short

Speaking to URN on Wednesday, the FUBA President Naser Sserunjoji confirmed that the team finally started preparations on December 21st, 2020. “We started our preparations yesterday on 21st. We practised today. We shall practice tomorrow and break for Christmas then return on 4th Jan,” Sserunjoji told URN. Arnold Katabi, the FUBA head of communication and marketing, said he is hopeful that the postponement will not affect the team.