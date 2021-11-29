In short
The team captain, Jimmy Enabu said his side lost concentration and ended up losing the entire game, he, however, said the loss has helped the team to realize their mistakes and he expects more improvement in the second round.
Silverbacks Hope to Bounce Back in Second Round of World Cup Qualifiers
29 Nov 2021
