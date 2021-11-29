Fahad Muganga
17:31

Silverbacks Hope to Bounce Back in Second Round of World Cup Qualifiers

29 Nov 2021, 17:25 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
The Silverbacks team in Angola

In short
The team captain, Jimmy Enabu said his side lost concentration and ended up losing the entire game, he, however, said the loss has helped the team to realize their mistakes and he expects more improvement in the second round.

 

