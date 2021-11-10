Fahad Muganga
Silverbacks Squad Summoned to Kickoff World Cup Qualifiers Prep

10 Nov 2021, 20:28 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
silverbcaks team that participated in the Afrobasket games

In short
The summoned players include team captain Jimmy Enabu, Ivan Muhwezi, Fayed Baale, Tonny Drilleba, Titus Odeke, James Okello, Ben Komakech, Peter Obleng, Deng Geu, Mohamed Ghedi Abdihakim, Womala Emmanuel Timothy, Brandon Davies, Eric Rwahire and Robinson Odoch Opong.

 

