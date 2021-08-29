Silverbacks Target Win Over South Sudan in FIBA Afrobasket

In short
Uganda Silverbacks head coach George Galanopoulos says his team is focused for the next games, he says they have made adjustments on the mistakes they did in the last game. “The most important thing is we improve the things we need to improve, the focus now on South Sudan, we could care about whom we play next, the focus is on South Sudan”.
Silverbacks Target Win Over South Sudan in FIBA Afrobasket29 Aug 2021, 13:12 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
