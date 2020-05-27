Singer Eddie Kenzo Petitions Parliament for Evacuation from Ivory Coast

In short
Kenzo left the country for business in March. However, his return was put on hold when President Yoweri Museveni directed the closure of Entebbe International Airport and all other borders, to forestall the spread of coronavirus disease. Media reports indicate that the BET award winner is quarantined in a hotel room in Ivory Coast.
Singer Eddie Kenzo Petitions Parliament for Evacuation from Ivory Coast27 May 2020, 17:31 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
