Wajaras, alias Rom Okeny Grace, was arrested, by Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers, from Palabek Kal Sub-County in Lamwo district while in possession of two antelopes and an SMG assault rifle with 16 rounds of ammunition
Singer Faces Deportation for Killing Antelopes in Northern Uganda
