Dominic Ochola
19:10

Singer Faces Deportation for Killing Antelopes in Northern Uganda

11 Jan 2019 Lamwo, Uganda

In short
Wajaras, alias Rom Okeny Grace, was arrested, by Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers, from Palabek Kal Sub-County in Lamwo district while in possession of two antelopes and an SMG assault rifle with 16 rounds of ammunition

 

Tagged with: samuel taban wajaras illegal entry into uganda
Mentioned: uganda people defence forces updf south sudanese people’s liberation army (spla)

