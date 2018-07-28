In short
The Palace, located at Lukunyu landing site in Nangoma Sub County, Kyotera district was constructed in the 1920s. In 1961 it was turned into King Muteesas private palace.
Sir Edward Muteesa II Lukunyu Palace Turned into School Top story28 Jul 2018, 14:11 Comments 154 Views Kasensero Landing Site, Uganda Tourism Editorial
In short
Tagged with: buganda kingdom cultural site lukunyu palace in nangoma island historical home of sir edward muteesa ii palance abandoned occupied by private school hope junior school mengo condemns occupancy information minister noah kiyimba
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.