Siraj Bakaleke, 8 Others Charged for Defrauding South Korean Investors

In short
The group is implicated in the alleged extortion of 1.4 billion Shillings from two South Korean Nationals Park Seunghoon and Jang Shingu Un who came to Uganda looking for gold amounting to USD 1.5 million, early this year. But the South Koreans were arrested from Acacia Mall in Kampala; where they were due to meet their lawyer Paul Wanyoto.
Siraj Bakaleke, 8 Others Charged for Defrauding South Korean Investors5 Sep 2018, 16:16 Comments 162 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
ACP Bakaleke's Co accused, Nabeta Samuel Mulowooza was Granted Bail Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.