Ayubu Kirinya
11:01

Sironko District Embarks on Mass Vaccination Against Rabies

30 Sep 2019, 10:57 Comments 184 Views Sironko, Eastern Region, Uganda Misc Updates

In short
James Gibiri and Denis Wajala, both farmers in Sironko district, say they spend lots of money to get their animals and birds vaccinated. Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the central nervous system particularly causing inflammation in the brain.

 

Tagged with: central nervous system vaccination
Mentioned: Animal Welfare Protection Organization Sironko District Veterinary Officer Alfred Chepukurui Wanderema Wesongo Director Animal Welfare James Gibiri Denis Wajala World Health Organization

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.