Sironko Parents Destroy School Gardens over Head Teacher Transfer

6 Aug 2019, 07:05 Comments 73 Views Sironko, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Crime Agriculture Updates
Moses Gamasho, the Chairperson of the School Management Committee, says parents rampaged when they heard that Wangwe had been replaced by Beatrice Nandutu as head teacher.

 

