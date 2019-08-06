In short
Moses Gamasho, the Chairperson of the School Management Committee, says parents rampaged when they heard that Wangwe had been replaced by Beatrice Nandutu as head teacher.
Sironko Parents Destroy School Gardens over Head Teacher Transfer
6 Aug 2019
In short
Mentioned: Beatrice Nandutu District Education Officer of Sironko Emma Wangwe Gardens Head teacher Sironko Resident District Commissioner
