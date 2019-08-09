Site of First Human Footprint on Ibuje Hill Left to Waste

In short
Tyen Olum was listed alongside Barlonyo Memorial Site, where more 300 innocent people were reportedly killed by LRA, Kangai village-the place where colonialists captured Omukama Kabalega of Bunyoro and Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda, and Goot Ojwang in Otuke district- where first group of Lango from Ethiopia first settled, as potential tourism destinations earmarked for development.
Site of First Human Footprint on Ibuje Hill Left to Waste9 Aug 2019, 18:44 Comments 156 Views Apac, Uganda Business and finance Environment Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ibuje Hill Tourism Tyen Olum Foot Prints apac district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.